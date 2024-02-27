Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan shot -12 and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Duncan's average finish has been third, and his average score -12, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -12.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Duncan's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -2.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
- On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.50, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.87% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.80%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|97
|21.87%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.18%
|12.85%
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Last season Duncan played 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times (42.4%).
- Last season Duncan put up his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -22 and finished third (seven shots back of the winner).
- Duncan collected 403 points last season, ranking 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.485. He finished third in that tournament.
- Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.936. In that event, he finished 47th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.813 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.484
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.125
|-1.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.348
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.104
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.093
|-2.297
Duncan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-69-70-75
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.