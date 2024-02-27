PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan shot -12 and placed third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Duncan's average finish has been third, and his average score -12, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished third after posting a score of -12.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Duncan has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.534 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -2.297 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.484 (22nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.8 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Duncan ranked 134th on TOUR with a mark of -0.125.
    • On the greens, Duncan delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.50, and he ranked 97th by breaking par 21.87% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8292.9
    Greens in Regulation %970.80%50.00%
    Putts Per Round16129.5029.8
    Par Breakers9721.87%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.18%12.85%

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Last season Duncan played 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 14 times (42.4%).
    • Last season Duncan put up his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -22 and finished third (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Duncan collected 403 points last season, ranking 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.485. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.936. In that event, he finished 47th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.813 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4840.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.125-1.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.3480.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.104-1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.093-2.297

    Duncan's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-69-70-75-17
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

