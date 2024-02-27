Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2023 at The Honda Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.485. He finished third in that tournament.

Duncan produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.936. In that event, he finished 47th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 2.813 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.121, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.