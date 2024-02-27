Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
MAMARONECK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Amateur Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Davis Thompson ended the weekend at -9, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 aiming for an improved score.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Thompson's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Thompson's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson has an average of 2.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 2.642 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thompson had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.449 last season, which ranked 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranked 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thompson sported a -0.198 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thompson registered a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 134th on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He broke par 22.57% of the time (74th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.39%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|74
|22.57%
|28.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|11.42%
Thompson's Best Finishes
- Last season Thompson participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Thompson's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot -11 and finished 15th in that event.
- Thompson's 596 points last season placed him 73rd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking fifth in the field at 4.158.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 2.967.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson produced his best mark last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking third in the field at 4.469. In that event, he finished 70th.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.850 (his best mark last season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.806) at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Thompson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.449
|-1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.198
|2.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.058
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.152
|2.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.157
|2.642
Thompson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|75-71-74-70
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-69-79
|+3
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|72-65-72-75
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|72-66-71-67
|-8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
