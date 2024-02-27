Davis Thompson Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.

Thompson has an average of 2.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.