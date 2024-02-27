Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 40th.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Samuel Stevens has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Stevens has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.