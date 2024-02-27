Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Stevens' average finish has been 55th, and his average score +5, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Stevens missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 2.123 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 (31st) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.6 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 115th on TOUR with an average of -0.049 per round. Additionally, he ranked 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.45%.
- On the greens, Stevens' -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 166th on TOUR last season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranked 124th. He broke par 21.12% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|310.6
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.45%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.12%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|12.65%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens last season played 33 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times (60.6%).
- Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -14 and finished second in that event.
- With 670 points last season, Stevens ranked 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.606.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 8.547 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.400
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.049
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.116
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.314
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.154
|2.123
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-70-65-74
|-11
|29
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.