6H AGO

Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Stevens' average finish has been 55th, and his average score +5, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Stevens missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Stevens has an average finish of 40th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Stevens has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 2.123 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 (31st) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.6 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stevens ranked 115th on TOUR with an average of -0.049 per round. Additionally, he ranked 91st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.45%.
    • On the greens, Stevens' -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 166th on TOUR last season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranked 124th. He broke par 21.12% of the time (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance28310.6307.7
    Greens in Regulation %9167.45%54.32%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.4
    Par Breakers13321.12%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%12.65%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens last season played 33 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times (60.6%).
    • Last season Stevens' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -14 and finished second in that event.
    • With 670 points last season, Stevens ranked 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Stevens produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2023), ranking second in the field at 4.606.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 8.547 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.313.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Stevens posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4000.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0490.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1160.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.3140.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1542.123

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open1568-70-65-74-1129
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship369-65-68-69-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
