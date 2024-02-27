Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Merritt has an average finish of 41st.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.

Merritt has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.