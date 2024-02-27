PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Troy Merritt enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 58th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Merritt has an average finish of 41st.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Merritt has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.061 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 (107th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.4 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt ranked 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.075.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 172nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd. He broke par 21.20% of the time (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance158293.4289.0
    Greens in Regulation %14965.28%52.22%
    Putts Per Round10329.0328.8
    Par Breakers12921.20%23.70%
    Bogey Avoidance14714.92%12.59%

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt last season participated in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 40.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Merritt's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
    • Merritt placed 137th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points last season.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Merritt produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 3.814.
    • Merritt produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.026.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.026-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.075-1.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2061.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.429-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.324-1.061

    Merritt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-69-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

