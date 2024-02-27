Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 58th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Merritt missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Merritt has an average finish of 41st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Merritt has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Troy Merritt has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Merritt has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.061 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.026 (107th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.4 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Merritt ranked 126th on TOUR with a mark of -0.075.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 172nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.03 putts-per-round average ranked 103rd. He broke par 21.20% of the time (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.4
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.28%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.20%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|14.92%
|12.59%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt last season participated in 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 40.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Merritt's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
- Merritt placed 137th in the FedExCup standings with 273 points last season.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Merritt produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 3.814.
- Merritt produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 6.729. In that tournament, he finished 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.026.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Merritt delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.553). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.026
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.075
|-1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.206
|1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.429
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.324
|-1.061
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.