PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett will compete February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 38th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -7 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Bramlett's average finish has been 55th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 55th after posting a score of E.
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Bramlett's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bramlett had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season, which ranked 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.4 yards) ranked 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bramlett registered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 160th on TOUR, while he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He broke par 22.08% of the time (86th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance18312.4303.3
    Greens in Regulation %6368.33%55.56%
    Putts Per Round12429.1629.3
    Par Breakers8622.08%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance6913.61%12.75%

    Bramlett's Best Finishes

    • Last season Bramlett took part in 25 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Last season Bramlett put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished 10th with a score of -13 (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Bramlett placed 89th in the FedExCup standings with 489 points last season.

    Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking sixth in the field at 3.817.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 6.626. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 4.340 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.235), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2260.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3680.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.157-1.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.2971.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4541.041

    Bramlett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-73+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-78+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-72-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1068-70-67-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-69-72-69-215
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1968-67-67-66-1644
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.