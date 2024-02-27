Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett will compete February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 38th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -7 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Bramlett's average finish has been 55th, and his average score E, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 55th after posting a score of E.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 38th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 1.041 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 last season, which ranked 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (312.4 yards) ranked 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bramlett sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bramlett registered a -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 160th on TOUR, while he ranked 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.16. He broke par 22.08% of the time (86th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|312.4
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|68.33%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.16
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|86
|22.08%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|13.61%
|12.75%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Last season Bramlett took part in 25 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Bramlett put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished 10th with a score of -13 (11 shots back of the winner).
- Bramlett placed 89th in the FedExCup standings with 489 points last season.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking sixth in the field at 3.817.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fourth in the field at 6.626. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best mark last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 4.340 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.235), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.226
|0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.157
|-1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.297
|1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.454
|1.041
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
