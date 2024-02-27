PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Chesson Hadley of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Chesson Hadley of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hadley has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 29th.
    • In 2023, Hadley finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Hadley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hadley is averaging 0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley had a 0.343 mark (42nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 30th last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 93rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3292.7
    Greens in Regulation %3769.27%57.41%
    Putts Per Round9328.9929.8
    Par Breakers4823.17%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.00%8.33%

    Hadley's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hadley took part in 30 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Hadley's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -21 and finished seventh.
    • Hadley accumulated 304 points last season, which placed him 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.990. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.715.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.896 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.649, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.168-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3430.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.3880.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3891.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1770.994

    Hadley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4471-73-72-69-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6070-74-75-72+35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.