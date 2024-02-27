Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Chesson Hadley of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hadley has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 29th.
- In 2023, Hadley finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Hadley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hadley has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hadley is averaging 0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.3 yards) ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadley had a 0.343 mark (42nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 30th last season, and his 28.99 putts-per-round average ranked 93rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.27%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.99
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|48
|23.17%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.00%
|8.33%
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Last season Hadley took part in 30 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Hadley's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot -21 and finished seventh.
- Hadley accumulated 304 points last season, which placed him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.990. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.715.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.896 (he finished 24th in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Hadley recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.649, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.168
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.343
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.388
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.389
|1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.177
|0.994
Hadley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|71-73-72-69
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
