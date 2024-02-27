PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Tom Kim enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 24th-place finish in Pacific Palisades, California at The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Kim's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season (75th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 121st, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 10th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.655, while he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.51%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 73rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121297.6291.0
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%58.95%
    Putts Per Round5928.7029.5
    Par Breakers1924.81%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.72%11.42%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
    • Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Kim compiled 1422 points last season, which placed him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.457. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1280.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6551.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0500.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.115-1.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9490.019

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-70-76-70E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5174-72-71-69-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1670-72-74-70-253
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

