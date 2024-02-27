Tom Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Tom Kim enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 24th-place finish in Pacific Palisades, California at The Genesis Invitational.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Kim's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Tom Kim has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -1.958 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.019 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season (75th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranked 121st, while his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 10th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.655, while he ranked 29th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.51%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 73rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.70 putts-per-round average ranked 59th. He broke par 24.81% of the time (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.70
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.72%
|11.42%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim last season played 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times (80.8%).
- Last season, one of Kim's two wins came when he shot -20 at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Kim compiled 1422 points last season, which placed him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.457. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.986) in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.128
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.655
|1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|-1.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.949
|0.019
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|74-72-71-69
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-72-74-70
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.