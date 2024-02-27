Tom Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.258 (he finished 51st in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.457. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.183. He finished 45th in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.052, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished first in that tournament).