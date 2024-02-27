Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Tom Hoge enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) after an eighth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over the last two times Hoge has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Hoge last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
- Tom Hoge has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge is averaging 1.832 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 4.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.075 mark (fourth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|287.0
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.14%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.65%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Hoge sits 16th in the FedExCup standings with 584 points.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 0.534 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.845.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 45th in the field at -0.355. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.196). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.125
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|1.075
|4.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.380
|-0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.332
|1.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.902
|4.840
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
