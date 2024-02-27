Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Hoge has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.

Tom Hoge has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hoge is averaging 1.832 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.