6H AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Hoge enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) after an eighth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over the last two times Hoge has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Hoge last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +6.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Hoge has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
    • Tom Hoge has averaged 286.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge is averaging 1.832 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 4.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge sports a 1.075 mark (fourth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance163287.0286.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.14%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%27.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.65%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Hoge sits 16th in the FedExCup standings with 584 points.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 0.534 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.845.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 45th in the field at -0.355. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.196). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.125-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green41.0754.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.380-0.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3321.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.9024.840

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship378-68-62-70-10180
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-74+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-75+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

