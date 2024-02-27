Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Olesen has an average finish of 34th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Olesen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.