Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 46th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Olesen's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Olesen's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Olesen has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Olesen has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Olesen is averaging 0.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.64%
|61.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.53%
|15.97%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Best Finishes
- Olesen took part in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Olesen's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot -5 and finished 25th.
Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.425
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.