Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.498.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.315 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 4.196 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.584, which was his best last season. That ranked 37th in the field.