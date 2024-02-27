Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Alejandro Tosti struggled, failing to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging 1.115 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.256 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|27.45%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|15.03%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti took part in three tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Tosti's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished 10th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.498.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.315 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he put up a 4.196 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.584, which was his best last season. That ranked 37th in the field.
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.256
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
