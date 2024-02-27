Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that event).

McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.556 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.455. He finished sixth in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.