Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, McNealy has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 11th.
- McNealy missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
McNealy's Recent Performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- McNealy has an average of 1.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 3.892 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 36th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 121st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.259. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|303.8
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.96%
McNealy's Best Finishes
- McNealy has participated in six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- McNealy, who has 189 points, currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that event).
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.556 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.455. He finished sixth in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.346
|1.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.259
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.240
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.633
|1.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.960
|3.892
McNealy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|74-71-70-73
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-74-74-70
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-72-74-67
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.