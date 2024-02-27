PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Maverick McNealy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Maverick McNealy hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, McNealy has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 11th.
    • McNealy missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    McNealy's Recent Performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McNealy has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Maverick McNealy has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • McNealy has an average of 1.752 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 3.892 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranks 36th, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy ranks 121st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.259. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance36303.8302.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.01%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.96%

    McNealy's Best Finishes

    • McNealy has participated in six tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • McNealy, who has 189 points, currently ranks 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 2.556 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.455. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.271, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • McNealy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    McNealy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3461.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.259-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.2401.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.6331.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.9603.892

    McNealy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6074-71-70-73E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-74-74-70+116
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-70E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6068-72-74-67-35
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

