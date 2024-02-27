PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Detry has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Detry is averaging 1.119 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029 last season, which ranked 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.7 yards) ranked 43rd, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 127th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry sported a -0.056 mark (118th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Detry delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 50th on TOUR, while he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He broke par 22.73% of the time (66th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance43307.7300.1
    Greens in Regulation %15065.21%57.99%
    Putts Per Round2328.3329.3
    Par Breakers6622.73%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.02%14.93%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry last season played 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Detry's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Detry's 851 points last season ranked him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.763 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.358. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best mark last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.848). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0290.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.056-0.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.095-1.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2591.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.328-0.203

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2469-72-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship870-68-65-72-1342
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6471-67-83-73+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-68E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

