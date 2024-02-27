Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Thomas Detry looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Detry has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Detry is averaging 1.119 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -0.203 Strokes Gained: Total.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.029 last season, which ranked 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.7 yards) ranked 43rd, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 127th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Detry sported a -0.056 mark (118th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Detry delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 50th on TOUR, while he ranked 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He broke par 22.73% of the time (66th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|307.7
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|65.21%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|66
|22.73%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.02%
|14.93%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry last season played 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Detry's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Detry's 851 points last season ranked him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.763 (he finished 12th in that event).
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.358. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best mark last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.880.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.848). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.903) in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.029
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.095
|-1.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.259
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.328
|-0.203
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-72-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|8
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|42
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-67-83-73
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.