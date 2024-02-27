Thomas Detry Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Detry has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Detry has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.

Detry is averaging 1.119 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.