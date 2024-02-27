Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.

Taylor Pendrith has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of 1.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.