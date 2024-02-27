Taylor Pendrith Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith finished 42nd in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, shooting a -2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 29 - March 3 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Pendrith has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 34th.
- In 2023, Pendrith finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Pendrith's Recent Performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 1.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 2.250 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 last season, which ranked 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.4 yards) ranked 30th, and his 55.6% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pendrith had a 0.014 mark (103rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pendrith's -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 102nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranked 167th. He broke par 21.16% of the time (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|310.4
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|69.53%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.55
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.16%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.63%
|8.89%
Pendrith's Best Finishes
- Pendrith participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 63.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -18 and finished third.
- Pendrith's 379 points last season ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The RSM Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.390. In that tournament, he finished 15th.
- Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.646 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.361 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.504), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.320
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|0.014
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.026
|1.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.195
|2.250
Pendrith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|67-73-72-80
|+4
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|77-66-76-72
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|65-70-72-68
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-69-74-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.