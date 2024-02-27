PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    At The Genesis Invitational, Taylor Montgomery struggled, failing to make the cut at The Riviera Country Club. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Montgomery's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Montgomery's Recent Performances

    • Montgomery has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Montgomery is averaging 3.002 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery is averaging 0.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Montgomery .

    Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.576, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 145th, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.387.
    • On the greens, Montgomery's 0.817 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance145290.9288.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%45.42%
    Putts Per Round127.1
    Par Breakers1%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.46%

    Montgomery's Best Finishes

    • Montgomery is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, Montgomery sits 65th in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.

    Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 41st in the field at 0.499. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.116. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.182.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.859, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.576-2.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.387-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0600.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.8173.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.6880.892

    Montgomery's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3975-67-73-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-66-76-311
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2268-74-69-71-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-71+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-66-66-70-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship6575-70-76-71+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4171-73-76-72+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-73-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3774-66-68-67-566
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-69-66-68-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-74-67-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-66-69-68-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic869-65-67-63-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1364-68-69-67-1255
    January 18-21The American Express6168-69-65-73-135
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1368-70-70-72-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-71-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-68-67-73-717
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

