Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Montgomery has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.

Montgomery is averaging 3.002 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.