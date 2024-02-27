Taylor Montgomery Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Taylor Montgomery (R) of the United States smiles as he walks to the 17th tee with Adam Long (L) during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
At The Genesis Invitational, Taylor Montgomery struggled, failing to make the cut at The Riviera Country Club. He is aiming for better results in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Montgomery's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Montgomery's Recent Performances
- Montgomery has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Montgomery has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Montgomery is averaging 3.002 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging 0.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.576, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.9 yards) ranks 145th, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Montgomery ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.387.
- On the greens, Montgomery's 0.817 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 14th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|290.9
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|45.42%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.46%
Montgomery's Best Finishes
- Montgomery is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, Montgomery sits 65th in the FedExCup standings with 148 points.
Montgomery's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Montgomery delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 41st in the field at 0.499. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 7.116. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.182.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.859, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Montgomery's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.576
|-2.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.387
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.060
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.817
|3.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.688
|0.892
Montgomery's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|75-67-73-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-66-76
|-3
|11
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|68-74-69-71
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|75-70-76-71
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|71-73-76-72
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|74-66-68-67
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-74-67-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-66-69-68
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|69-65-67-63
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|64-68-69-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|61
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-71-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
