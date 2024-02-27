Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Sungjae Im seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 42nd at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Im has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -4.
- In 2023, Im finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Im's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Im has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging -1.605 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.183 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.407.
- On the greens, Im's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|287.9
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|44.77%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
Im's Best Finishes
- While Im hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Im sits 37th in the FedExCup standings with 305 points.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.839. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 3.013. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.085 (he finished 66th in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.400). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.183
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.407
|-2.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.076
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.151
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.003
|-1.605
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|71-71-72-71
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|89
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-76-67-72
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.