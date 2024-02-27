PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Sungjae Im seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 42nd at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Im at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Im has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, Im finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Im's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Im has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging -1.605 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.183 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.407.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance161287.9289.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%44.77%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%21.57%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.76%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • While Im hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Im sits 37th in the FedExCup standings with 305 points.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.839. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 11th in the field at 3.013. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.085 (he finished 66th in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.400). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1830.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.407-2.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0760.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.151-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.003-1.605

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2171-71-72-71-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship675-69-64-72-889
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-76-67-72-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage766-72-66-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.