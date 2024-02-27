Sungjae Im Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Im has an average finish of 50th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Im has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 289.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Im is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.