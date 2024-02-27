Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He took 14th at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jaeger has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -1.
- Jaeger finished 14th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- Stephan Jaeger has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger is averaging 1.339 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.791 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (39th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 62nd on TOUR with an average of 0.213 per round. Additionally, he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
- On the greens, Jaeger registered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.49%
|54.68%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|50
|23.09%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|11.84%
|11.40%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 90.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (29 cuts made).
- Last season Jaeger put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished third with a score of -14 (five shots back of the winner).
- Jaeger placed 61st in the FedExCup standings with 692 points last season.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 5.042 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.681 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.257. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.332
|0.938
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.213
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.387
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.834
|3.791
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|66-72-72-74
|E
|27
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.