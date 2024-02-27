PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Stephan Jaeger seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He took 14th at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2023.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Jaeger has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of -1.
    • Jaeger finished 14th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Stephan Jaeger has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger is averaging 1.339 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 3.791 in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 (39th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.1 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Jaeger ranked 62nd on TOUR with an average of 0.213 per round. Additionally, he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
    • On the greens, Jaeger registered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1310.7
    Greens in Regulation %1670.49%54.68%
    Putts Per Round10929.0928.1
    Par Breakers5023.09%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance1211.84%11.40%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger teed off in 32 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 90.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (29 cuts made).
    • Last season Jaeger put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished third with a score of -14 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Jaeger placed 61st in the FedExCup standings with 692 points last season.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic, where his 5.042 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 7.681 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best effort last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.257. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.244), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3320.938
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2130.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.3870.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0901.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8343.791

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4474-72-69-70-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2766-72-72-74E27
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

