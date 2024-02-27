Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Jaeger has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.

Stephan Jaeger has averaged 310.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Jaeger is averaging 1.339 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.