Shane Lowry Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, Shane Lowry will aim to improve upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot -9 and placed fifth at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lowry has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of -4.
- Lowry last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing fifth with a score of -9.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Lowry's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Lowry has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Lowry has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Lowry is averaging -1.753 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lowry put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 last season, which ranked 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 71st, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranked 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry ranked 28th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.461, while he ranked 126th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.31%.
- On the greens, Lowry registered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|303.8
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|66.31%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|111
|21.59%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|15.95%
|16.34%
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry teed off in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot -7 and finished 12th in that event.
- Lowry's 563 points last season ranked him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.604. He finished 43rd in that event.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 6.420.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.309.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.961, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.408
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.067
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.114
|-1.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.822
|0.153
Lowry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|67
|72-70-80-71
|+5
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|77-69-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|68-72-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.