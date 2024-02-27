Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been -16.

Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Straka has an average of -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.