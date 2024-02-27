Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 06: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Straka has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -4, and his average finish has been 17th.
- Straka finished fifth (with a score of -9) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Straka's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -16.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has an average of -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.565 Strokes Gained: Total.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 23rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.509.
- On the greens, Straka's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 60th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.24%
|54.07%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|25
|24.40%
|27.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|11.11%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka last season played 30 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Straka placed 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1413 points last season.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.765.
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.276 (he finished 29th in that event).
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.771, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.509
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.242
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.216
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.474
|-0.565
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.