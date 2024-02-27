PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 06: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 06: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Straka has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -4, and his average finish has been 17th.
    • Straka finished fifth (with a score of -9) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -16.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has an average of -1.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.565 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka ranked 23rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.509.
    • On the greens, Straka's 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 60th last season, and his 29.02 putts-per-round average ranked 100th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5288.8
    Greens in Regulation %6568.24%54.07%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.6
    Par Breakers2524.40%27.04%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%11.11%

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka last season played 30 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Straka placed 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1413 points last season.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.765.
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.276 (he finished 29th in that event).
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.771, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished first.
    • Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0100.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5090.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.242-0.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.216-1.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.474-0.565

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-77+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-72-74-69+14
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-70-70-69-637
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4670-73-74-78+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.