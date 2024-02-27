Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Scott Stallings of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Scott Stallings looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Stallings has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Stallings' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +5.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Stallings' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Stallings has an average finish of 34th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Stallings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Stallings has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of 0.784 in his past five tournaments.
Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stallings had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 last season, which ranked 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.138.
- On the greens, Stallings' -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 160th. He broke par 19.58% of the time (179th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.94%
|57.04%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.49
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|179
|19.58%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|10.37%
Stallings' Best Finishes
- Stallings played 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Stallings' best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot -26 and finished second.
- Stallings placed 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 282 points last season.
Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.477. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.919 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished 15th in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.031
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.138
|2.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.090
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.272
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.288
|0.784
Stallings' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|71-74-72-75
|+4
|4
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-77-69-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|56
|66-72-68-76
|-2
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|5
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-71-75-71
|+7
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|67-69-69-74
|-1
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-70-68-75
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|68-67-65-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-70-72-64
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-69-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.