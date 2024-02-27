Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Stallings has an average finish of 34th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Stallings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.

Stallings has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.