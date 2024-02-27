PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Scott Stallings Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Scott Stallings of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Scott Stallings looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Stallings at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Stallings has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In Stallings' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2021, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +5.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Stallings' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Stallings has an average finish of 34th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Stallings has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Scott Stallings has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stallings has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stallings has an average of 0.784 in his past five tournaments.
    Stallings' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stallings had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.031 last season, which ranked 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranked 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Stallings ranked 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.138.
    • On the greens, Stallings' -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 153rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 160th. He broke par 19.58% of the time (179th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1296.6
    Greens in Regulation %13265.94%57.04%
    Putts Per Round16029.4930.1
    Par Breakers17919.58%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance14414.88%10.37%

    Stallings' Best Finishes

    • Stallings played 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Stallings' best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot -26 and finished second.
    • Stallings placed 132nd in the FedExCup standings with 282 points last season.

    Stallings' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Stallings delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.477. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Stallings' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.919 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stallings' best performance last season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Stallings recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.129, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Stallings recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Stallings' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.031-1.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.1382.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0900.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.272-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.2880.784

    Stallings' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6971-74-72-75+44
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-77-69-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5666-72-68-76-26
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-69-71-85
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-71-75-71+75
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6267-69-69-74-15
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-70-68-75-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship268-67-65-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-70-72-64-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC64-68-73-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2568-69-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stallings as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

