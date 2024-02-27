Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Coody finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Coody has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of +16 in his only recent appearance.

Pierceson Coody has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Coody is averaging 1.360 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.