Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South Course on January 26, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody looks for a better result in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he took 63rd shooting +2 in this tournament in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Coody finished 63rd (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Coody finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Coody has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of +16 in his only recent appearance.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 307.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging 1.360 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -3.056 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|314.1
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.67%
|47.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.85
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.72%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody, who played seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Coody's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.623. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.387.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.348 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.636), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.056
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|74-71-66-73
|-4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|74-69-70-75
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.