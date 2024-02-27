Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Sami Valimaki ended the weekend at -17, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 trying for better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Valimaki's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Valimaki's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Valimaki has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Valimaki has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of 2.455 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.81%
|57.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|11.76%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Best Finishes
- Valimaki took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Valimaki had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -17 and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
Valimaki's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 1.379 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -5.755.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 60th in the field at -0.989. In that tournament, he finished 76th.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Valimaki delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.450 (his best mark last season), which ranked 53rd in the field. He finished 76th in that tournament.
- Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.822) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked 76th in the field (he finished 76th in that tournament).
Valimaki's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.455
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Valimaki's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.