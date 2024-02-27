Sami Valimaki Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Valimaki has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Valimaki has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Sami Valimaki has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.

Valimaki has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.