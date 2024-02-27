Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 47th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 277.0 yards in his past five starts.

Ryder is averaging -1.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.