Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
After he placed ninth in this tournament in 2022, Sam Ryder has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Ryder has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of E.
- Ryder finished ninth (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2022).
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 47th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 277.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder is averaging -1.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.730 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 (172nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder had a 0.484 mark (24th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ryder registered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 14th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.30. He broke par 23.87% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|277.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.77%
|47.44%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.30
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|34
|23.87%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.91%
|11.54%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
- Last season Ryder's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -13 and finished third in that event.
- Ryder's 675 points last season placed him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.230 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 7.441 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.144, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.385
|-0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.484
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.036
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|-1.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.556
|-1.730
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-72-69-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.