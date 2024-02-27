PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sam Ryder Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    After he placed ninth in this tournament in 2022, Sam Ryder has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Ryder has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of E.
    • Ryder finished ninth (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2022).
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ryder has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 277.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder is averaging -1.318 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of -1.730 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 (172nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.3 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder had a 0.484 mark (24th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ryder registered a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 14th on TOUR, while he ranked 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.30. He broke par 23.87% of the time (34th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3277.0
    Greens in Regulation %10866.77%47.44%
    Putts Per Round1928.3029.8
    Par Breakers3423.87%20.09%
    Bogey Avoidance3912.91%11.54%

    Ryder's Best Finishes

    • Ryder participated in 34 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
    • Last season Ryder's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -13 and finished third in that event.
    • Ryder's 675 points last season placed him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.230 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he produced a 7.441 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.144, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.385-0.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4840.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.036-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.493-1.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.556-1.730

    Ryder's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-72-69-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-71-69-71-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open371-70-68-66-13163
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-74+12--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

