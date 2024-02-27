S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604 (he finished 28th in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.583 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 27th in the field.