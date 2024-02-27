S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: S.H. Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, S.H. Kim will try to build upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot +2 and placed 63rd at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kim finished 63rd (with a score of +2) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 36th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a -0.361 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|295.6
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.63%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Kim sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 83 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604 (he finished 28th in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.583 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 27th in the field.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.086
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.361
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.536
|1.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.263
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.353
|0.386
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|72-74-73-70
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
