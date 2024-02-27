PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: S.H. Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, S.H. Kim will try to build upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot +2 and placed 63rd at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Kim finished 63rd (with a score of +2) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 36th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five tournaments.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.386 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 53% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a -0.361 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99295.6300.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.74%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.63%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim has taken part in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Kim sits 89th in the FedExCup standings with 83 points.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.604 (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.583 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 27th in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0860.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.361-1.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.5361.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2630.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3530.386

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3972-74-73-70+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

