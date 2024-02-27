Ryo Hisatsune Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ryo Hisatsune enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 48th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Hisatsune's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.791 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.76%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|11.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Best Finishes
- Last season Hisatsune played three tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Hisatsune's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot -6 and finished sixth.
Hisatsune's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he posted a 1.807 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he produced a 3.539 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance last season was at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he delivered a -0.290 mark, which ranked him 46th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -6.314, which ranked him 65th in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.661) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him 58th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 58th.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.791
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hisatsune's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.