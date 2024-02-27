Ryan Palmer Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ryan Palmer enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 52nd-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Palmer's average finish has been 41st, and his average score +2, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Palmer's Recent Performances
- Palmer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Palmer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Palmer is averaging -0.462 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -1.680 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 (56th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.2 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer ranked 60th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.223, while he ranked 75th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.93%.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 168th on TOUR last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 131st. He broke par 22.64% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.2
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|67.93%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.19
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|70
|22.64%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|13.99%
|8.52%
Palmer's Best Finishes
- Palmer took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
- Last season Palmer put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of -22 (five shots back of the winner).
- Palmer's 193 points last season ranked him 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- Palmer put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking 11th in the field at 4.386. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 2.282 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Palmer delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.261, which was his best last season. That ranked 12th in the field.
- Palmer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.210
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.223
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|154
|-0.158
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.343
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.068
|-1.680
Palmer's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|66-72-70-73
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|64-65-68-68
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.