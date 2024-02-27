Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ryan Moore will appear February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he took 60th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -1 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Moore has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Moore missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Moore's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Moore finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Moore hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 278.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore has an average of -1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st, while his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore sported a 0.522 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 103rd last season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranked 74th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|287.0
|278.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.41%
|54.70%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.83
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|107
|21.69%
|17.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.51%
|12.82%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fifth.
- Moore accumulated 201 points last season, which ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.694. He finished 45th in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172. He finished 14th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.745 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.574, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.112
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.522
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.211
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.029
|-1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.171
|-1.417
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
