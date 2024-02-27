PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Moore will appear February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he took 60th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -1 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Moore has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Moore missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Moore finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Moore hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 278.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore has an average of -1.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -1.417 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st, while his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranked third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore sported a 0.522 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 103rd last season, and his 28.83 putts-per-round average ranked 74th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181287.0278.4
    Greens in Regulation %3269.41%54.70%
    Putts Per Round7428.8330.1
    Par Breakers10721.69%17.09%
    Bogey Avoidance611.51%12.82%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fifth.
    • Moore accumulated 201 points last season, which ranked him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.694. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172. He finished 14th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.745 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.574, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.112-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.522-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.2110.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.029-1.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.171-1.417

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

