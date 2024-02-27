Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Fox struggled, failing to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Fox's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Fox's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fox has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Fox is averaging 0.465 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging -2.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.8
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|60.28%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.58%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.50%
|15.87%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Best Finishes
- Fox took part in 11 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 12th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Fox earned 304 points last season, which placed him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.604 mark ranked in the field.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.984.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086 (his best mark last season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.502
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fox's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|73-73-71-67
|-4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|70-71-74-73
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|68-73-71-71
|+3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
