6H AGO

Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Ryan Fox struggled, failing to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In the past five years, this is Fox's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Fox's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fox has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 303.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fox is averaging 0.465 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging -2.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fox .

    Fox's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-306.8303.3
    Greens in Regulation %-60.28%62.70%
    Putts Per Round-28.5029.3
    Par Breakers-19.58%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.50%15.87%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Fox's Best Finishes

    • Fox took part in 11 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season Fox's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 12th at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • Fox earned 304 points last season, which placed him 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.604 mark ranked in the field.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.984.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086 (his best mark last season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.502

    Fox's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1473-73-71-67-4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2774-68-70-71-5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2670-71-74-73E--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2368-73-71-71+3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-71-69-72-1--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3077-70-73-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-74-69-74+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1269-67-67-70-7--
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
