Ryan Fox Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.604 mark ranked in the field.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.984.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.191 (he finished 30th in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Fox recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.086 (his best mark last season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 27th in that tournament.