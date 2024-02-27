PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    When he takes the course February 29 - March 3, Ryan Brehm will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot -6 and finished 14th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Brehm has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of +2.
    • Brehm finished 14th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Brehm's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Brehm has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of -7 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Brehm is averaging 1.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -4.572 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Brehm had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 last season, which ranked 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Brehm ranked 184th on TOUR with an average of -0.554 per round. Additionally, he ranked 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.53%.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 61st last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (162nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1298.2
    Greens in Regulation %16664.53%42.74%
    Putts Per Round16229.5129.3
    Par Breakers17319.77%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance16615.63%20.51%

    Brehm's Best Finishes

    • Brehm did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 33 tournaments).
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Brehm put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 20th with a score of -15 (nine shots back of the winner).
    • With 155 points last season, Brehm finished 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic, ranking 35th in the field at 2.233. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm posted his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 4.235. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.376-2.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-0.554-2.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green186-0.440-0.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.2121.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-1.159-4.572

    Brehm's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-79+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6566-75-76-74+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.