Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
When he takes the course February 29 - March 3, Ryan Brehm will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot -6 and finished 14th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Brehm has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of +2.
- Brehm finished 14th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Brehm's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Brehm has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -7 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Brehm is averaging 1.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -4.572 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 last season, which ranked 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Brehm ranked 184th on TOUR with an average of -0.554 per round. Additionally, he ranked 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.53%.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 61st last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|64.53%
|42.74%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.77%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|15.63%
|20.51%
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played 33 tournaments).
- In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Brehm put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 20th with a score of -15 (nine shots back of the winner).
- With 155 points last season, Brehm finished 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he finished 41st in that event).
- Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Honda Classic, ranking 35th in the field at 2.233. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm posted his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 4.235. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.849) in February 2023 at The Honda Classic. That ranked 14th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.376
|-2.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-0.554
|-2.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.440
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.212
|1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.159
|-4.572
Brehm's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|66-75-76-74
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.