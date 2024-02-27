Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Brehm has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Brehm has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -7 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five starts.

Brehm is averaging 1.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.