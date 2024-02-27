Russell Henley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five once.

Over his last five tournaments, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.

Henley has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.