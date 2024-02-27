Russell Henley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Russell Henley looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Henley's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Henley last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021, finishing third with a score of -6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Henley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Henley has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 1.627 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 (63rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley had a 0.556 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 120th last season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranked 69th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.51%
|74.27%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|83
|22.29%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.04%
|9.36%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley last season participated in 25 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he won the title with a score of -18.
- Henley accumulated 1296 points last season, which ranked him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Henley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 11th in the field at 3.781.
- Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 5.349. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance last season was in August 2023 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.160. He finished eighth in that event.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.566), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked second in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.197
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.556
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.249
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.121
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.882
|1.627
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|73-67-71-70
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.