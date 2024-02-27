PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Russell Henley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Russell Henley looks to improve upon his third-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Henley's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Henley last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021, finishing third with a score of -6.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Henley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Henley has an average of -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 1.627 in his past five tournaments.
    

    Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 (63rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranked 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley had a 0.556 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 69.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 120th last season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranked 69th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9285.3
    Greens in Regulation %2969.51%74.27%
    Putts Per Round6928.8129.0
    Par Breakers8322.29%24.56%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.04%9.36%

    Henley's Best Finishes

    • Henley last season participated in 25 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Henley's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he won the title with a score of -18.
    • Henley accumulated 1296 points last season, which ranked him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Henley produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking 11th in the field at 3.781.
    • Henley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 5.349. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance last season was in August 2023 at the BMW Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.160. He finished eighth in that event.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.566), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.561) at the Wyndham Championship in August 2023. That ranked second in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1970.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5560.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2491.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.121-0.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8821.627

    Henley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5371-75-70-74+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-74-66-70-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament473-67-71-70-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1972-66-66-70-1042
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1668-71-69-70-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1674-71-68-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-68-68-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1969-65-69-63-1443
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3569-68-70-67-1018
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship262-66-65-69-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-68-67-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship869-69-70-63-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1465-71-72-66-6--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1372-66-65-62-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

