PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Austin Eckroat enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 38th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Eckroat has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Eckroat is averaging -0.502 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.723 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season ranked 34th on TOUR, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 102nd on TOUR with an average of 0.015 per round. Additionally, he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.35%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 76th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance88301.1296.3
    Greens in Regulation %9367.35%52.47%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.5
    Par Breakers12121.43%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.21%11.11%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Eckroat put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -22 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Eckroat's 594 points last season placed him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.338 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he posted a 2.251 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.340, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3630.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.0150.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.0491.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.103-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.4321.723

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.