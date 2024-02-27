Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 38th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Eckroat missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Eckroat has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Eckroat has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 296.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Eckroat is averaging -0.502 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging 1.723 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.363 last season ranked 34th on TOUR, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat ranked 102nd on TOUR with an average of 0.015 per round. Additionally, he ranked 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.35%.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 76th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.35%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.21%
|11.11%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 54.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Eckroat put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -22 and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Eckroat's 594 points last season placed him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.684.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.338 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he posted a 2.251 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Eckroat recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.340, which was his best last season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.363
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.015
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.049
|1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.432
|1.723
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.