Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner shot +1 and took 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kisner finished 48th (with a score of +1) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2017).
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Kisner's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kisner has an average finish of 64th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average finishing position of 64th in his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 281.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -4.354 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.65%
|54.90%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.93
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.27%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.10%
|14.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner teed off in 18 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Kisner's best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 51st at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Kisner's 70 points last season ranked him 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.354
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|75
|72-73-73-81
|+11
|3
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.