Eric Cole Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Eric Cole shot -27 and finished second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Cole has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -27 and finishing second.
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging 0.690 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 1.963 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.078 (92nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a 0.542 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance141291.4288.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.31%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%26.47%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.76%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Cole has 485 points, placing him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.525 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0780.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.5421.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.222-0.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.5520.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.9511.963

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-80+8--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
