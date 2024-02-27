Eric Cole Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Eric Cole shot -27 and finished second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Cole has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -27 and finishing second.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Cole's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 288.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging 0.690 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 1.963 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.078 (92nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.4 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a 0.542 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|291.4
|288.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.31%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole has played seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Cole has 485 points, placing him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.525 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.078
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.542
|1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.222
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.552
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.951
|1.963
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.