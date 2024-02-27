Eric Cole Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.525 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188). That ranked seventh in the field.