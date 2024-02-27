PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Rory McIlroy ended the weekend at -5, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is McIlroy's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    McIlroy's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished in the top five three times.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -8.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.914 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 3.353 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.907 last season ranked third on TOUR, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranked 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy ranked eighth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.721, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.88%.
    • On the greens, McIlroy registered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance1326.3321.7
    Greens in Regulation %7867.88%70.18%
    Putts Per Round2628.3828.7
    Par Breakers2624.39%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.11%11.11%

    McIlroy's Best Finishes

    • McIlroy played 17 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 88.2%.
    • Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot -15 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • McIlroy collected 2304 points last season, ranking third in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.981.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.320 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy put up his best performance last season at the BMW Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.990. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.717, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.860) in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.9073.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.721-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.309-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1640.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.1023.353

    McIlroy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard273-69-68-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-73-71-72E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship771-69-69-69-297
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

