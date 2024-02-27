Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his last competition at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Rory McIlroy ended the weekend at -5, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 seeking a higher finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is McIlroy's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished in the top five three times.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.914 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 3.353 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McIlroy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.907 last season ranked third on TOUR, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranked 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McIlroy ranked eighth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.721, while he ranked 78th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.88%.
- On the greens, McIlroy registered a 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 24.39% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|326.3
|321.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.88%
|70.18%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|26
|24.39%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.11%
|11.11%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy played 17 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 88.2%.
- Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot -15 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- McIlroy collected 2304 points last season, ranking third in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.981.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.320 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy put up his best performance last season at the BMW Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.990. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- At the TOUR Championship in August 2023, McIlroy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.717, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.860) in October 2022 at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.907
|3.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.721
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.309
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.164
|0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.102
|3.353
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.