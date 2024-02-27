Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, McIlroy has finished in the top five three times.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been -8.

In terms of driving distance, Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 0.914 Strokes Gained: Putting.