Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Robert MacIntyre ended the weekend at -13, good for a sixth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 looking for an improved score.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- MacIntyre is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre has an average of -1.783 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 0.621 in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.78%
|55.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.70
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.11%
|15.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre took part in three tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season MacIntyre's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot -14 and finished second in that event.
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he delivered a 1.531 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he delivered a 3.326 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.297 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.208 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.178) at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.621
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.