Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he delivered a 1.531 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he delivered a 3.326 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best performance last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.297 (he finished second in that tournament).

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, MacIntyre recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.208 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.