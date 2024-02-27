Robert Garrigus Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Garrigus has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Garrigus has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of -14 in his only recent appearance.

Robert Garrigus has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Garrigus is averaging -1.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.