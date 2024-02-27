Robert Garrigus Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Robert Garrigus enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a 27th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his most recent competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Garrigus missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2017.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Garrigus' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Garrigus has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Garrigus has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of -14 in his only recent appearance.
- Robert Garrigus has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garrigus is averaging -1.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Garrigus is averaging -5.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garrigus' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.7
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.33%
|61.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.59%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.88%
|19.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garrigus' Best Finishes
- Garrigus did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in eight tournaments).
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Garrigus' best performance came when he shot -14 and finished 27th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Garrigus' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.552
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garrigus' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|63-72-67-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garrigus as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.