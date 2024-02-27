PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 60th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Shelton has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of -3.
    • Shelton finished 21st (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • Robby Shelton has averaged 288.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -0.007 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Shelton .

    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 (160th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton had a 0.125 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shelton's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 65th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151294.1288.9
    Greens in Regulation %14765.49%56.14%
    Putts Per Round6528.7628.8
    Par Breakers13121.15%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance10714.16%13.16%

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Shelton's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -7 and finished fourth in that event.
    • Shelton accumulated 467 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.261.
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The American Express, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.041 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.516 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.863 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) at The RSM Classic in November 2022. That ranked third in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.296-1.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1250.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2191.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1230.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.076-0.007

    Shelton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3970-75-73-71+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-69-72-67-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.