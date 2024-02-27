Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 60th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Shelton has an average finish of 16th, and an average score of -3.
- Shelton finished 21st (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Shelton has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Shelton has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- Robby Shelton has averaged 288.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Shelton is averaging 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of -0.007 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.296 (160th) last season, while his average driving distance of 294.1 yards ranked 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Shelton had a 0.125 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shelton's -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 121st last season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranked 65th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.1
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.49%
|56.14%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.76
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|131
|21.15%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.16%
|13.16%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Shelton's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -7 and finished fourth in that event.
- Shelton accumulated 467 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.261.
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The American Express, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.041 (he finished sixth in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a 4.516 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.863 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.131) at The RSM Classic in November 2022. That ranked third in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.296
|-1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.125
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.219
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.123
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.076
|-0.007
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|70-75-73-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.