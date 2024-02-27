Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
When he takes the course February 29 - March 3, Rickie Fowler will try to build upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2022, he shot +3 and finished 42nd at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Fowler has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -1.
- Fowler last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 42nd with a score of +3.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Fowler's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Fowler has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.037 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Fowler is averaging -5.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.126 (77th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.1 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler ranked seventh on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.740, while he ranked 70th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.11%.
- On the greens, Fowler registered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 48th on TOUR, while he ranked 40th with a putts-per-round average of 28.52. He broke par 24.94% of the time (16th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.11%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.52
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|16
|24.94%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|13.54%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times (92.6%).
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot -38 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Fowler's 1732 points last season ranked him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.571 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- Fowler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2023), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.557.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best mark last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.852.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.949, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.126
|-2.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.740
|-1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.269
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.290
|-2.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.426
|-5.658
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.