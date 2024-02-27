Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 46th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Fowler has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -2.037 Strokes Gained: Putting.