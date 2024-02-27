Rasmus Hojgaard Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He finished -2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hojgaard is averaging -0.813 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.