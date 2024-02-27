Rasmus Hojgaard Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Rasmus Hojgaard hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hojgaard is competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Hojgaard's Recent Performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Hojgaard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He finished -2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hojgaard is averaging -0.813 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -3.163 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|11.11%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.37%
|20.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's Best Finishes
- Hojgaard did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
- In those three events, he did not make the cut once.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.163
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
