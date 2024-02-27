PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu shot -8 and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wu has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -3.
    • In 2023, Wu finished 10th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 39th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu is averaging 0.935 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.973 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 (99th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu sported a 0.253 mark (53rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance118298.2292.7
    Greens in Regulation %1870.39%55.56%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.4
    Par Breakers7322.59%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%13.73%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -16 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Wu earned 509 points last season, which placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.358. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he posted a 5.520 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.507 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0060.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2530.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1110.0070.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3300.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5951.973

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4870-69-72-73-45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-68-74-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-69-70-78+45
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-70-72-67-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3970-71-69-75-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1568-71-66-67-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2172-65-69-72-642
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2571-70-72-68-730
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-70-73-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2465-69-66-74-1434
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.