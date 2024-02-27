Dylan Wu Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Dylan Wu of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu shot -8 and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wu has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of -3.
- In 2023, Wu finished 10th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Wu's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wu has an average finish of 39th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Dylan Wu has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Wu is averaging 0.935 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.973 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 (99th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Wu sported a 0.253 mark (53rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu's 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 40th last season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranked 146th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.2
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.39%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|73
|22.59%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|13.73%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu teed off in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he had a 65.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot -16 and finished fifth in that event.
- Wu earned 509 points last season, which placed him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.358. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, as he posted a 5.520 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.099 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.507 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.253
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|111
|0.007
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.330
|0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.595
|1.973
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|70-69-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-68-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-69-70-78
|+4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|70-71-69-75
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|68-71-66-67
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|71-70-72-68
|-7
|30
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-70-73-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|65-69-66-74
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.