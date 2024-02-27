Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.995 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.