Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) after a 24th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Bezuidenhout has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 34th.
- In 2023, Bezuidenhout finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.995 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.895 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.380 last season, which ranked 171st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (291.4 yards) ranked 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bezuidenhout had a 0.151 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout registered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a putts-per-round average of 28.53, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 20.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|291.4
|280.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|65.11%
|48.69%
|Putts Per Round
|41
|28.53
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.22%
|29.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|12.86%
|12.09%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Last season Bezuidenhout played 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Bezuidenhout had his best performance at The American Express, where he finished second with a score of -28 (one shot back of the winner).
- With 405 points last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.239 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.095.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.119). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.380
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.151
|3.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.205
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.239
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.215
|1.895
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.