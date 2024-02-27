Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Malnati has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Over his last five appearances, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.

Malnati is averaging 0.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.