Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Peter Malnati had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over the last four times Malnati has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Malnati has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Malnati is averaging 0.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging -1.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 (186th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.2 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati had a -0.312 mark (165th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 23rd last season, while he averaged 28.16 putts per round (12th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2287.5
    Greens in Regulation %18662.81%46.30%
    Putts Per Round1228.1628.3
    Par Breakers12521.40%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance15615.20%12.50%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Last season Malnati took part in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -18 and finished ninth (six shots back of the winner).
    • Malnati collected 354 points last season, placing 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.829 (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.074. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.161, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee186-0.571-1.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.312-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.2650.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4360.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.182-1.115

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2267-72-78-65-637
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

