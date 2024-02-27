Peter Malnati Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Peter Malnati had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over the last four times Malnati has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Malnati's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Malnati has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Malnati is averaging 0.913 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -1.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.571 (186th) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.2 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati had a -0.312 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 23rd last season, while he averaged 28.16 putts per round (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|186
|62.81%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.16
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|15.20%
|12.50%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Last season Malnati took part in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 42.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Malnati put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -18 and finished ninth (six shots back of the winner).
- Malnati collected 354 points last season, placing 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.829 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.117 (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.074. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.161, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|186
|-0.571
|-1.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.312
|-0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.265
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.436
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.182
|-1.115
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
