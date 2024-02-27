Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida trying for better results February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Barjon has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Barjon's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished first once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -16.
- Paul Barjon has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon has an average of -1.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging -2.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|319.5
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.11%
|48.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|12.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Best Finishes
- Barjon took part in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Barjon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Barjon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.866
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barjon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.