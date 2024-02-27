Paul Barjon Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished first once.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Barjon has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -16.

Paul Barjon has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Barjon has an average of -1.282 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.