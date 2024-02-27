Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Patton Kizzire enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida trying for better results February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Kizzire has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of +11.
- In 2021, Kizzire missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 304.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kizzire has an average of 0.583 in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266 last season (157th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 90th, while his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.029.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 117th on TOUR last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th. He broke par 23.39% of the time (41st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|300.8
|304.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|41
|23.39%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|14.50%
|9.26%
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire last season participated in 33 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 57.6%.
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 10th at the Valspar Championship.
- Kizzire's 303 points last season ranked him 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.916 mark ranked in the field.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.221 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.319, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 65th in that tournament.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.681) in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.266
|1.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.029
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.031
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.116
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.380
|0.583
Kizzire's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-71-74-70
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
