Parker Coody Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Parker Coody finished the weekend at -9, good for a 24th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 aiming for a higher finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Coody missed the cut (with a score of +10) in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Coody has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
- Parker Coody has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of -0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 2.329 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|56.73%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|25.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|15.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody played two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time (50%).
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -9 and finished 24th in that event.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he posted a -1.871 mark, which ranked him 70th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he put up a -0.532 mark, which ranked him 56th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, his best mark last season. That ranked him 36th in the field (he finished 64th in that tournament).
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, a performance that ranked him 64th in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.329
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
