Parker Coody Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.125.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he posted a -1.871 mark, which ranked him 70th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best mark last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he put up a -0.532 mark, which ranked him 56th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692, his best mark last season. That ranked him 36th in the field (he finished 64th in that tournament).