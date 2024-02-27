PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Nico Echavarria finished the weekend at -9, good for a 24th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Echavarria has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +10.
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Echavarria's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
    • Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -0.561 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 152nd, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.351.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance152288.9291.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.74%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.15%

    Echavarria's Best Finishes

    • Echavarria has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • With 106 points, Echavarria currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.367 (he finished 24th in that event).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.941 mark ranked 29th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 0.848 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1550.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.351-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.258-1.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.4010.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.052-0.561

    Echavarria's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open167-67-65-68-21300
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-79+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2873-66-71-73-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-70+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6669-70-73-70-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

