Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Nico Echavarria finished the weekend at -9, good for a 24th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 seeking a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Echavarria has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +10.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -0.561 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 152nd, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 138th on TOUR with a mark of -0.351.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|288.9
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.74%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.15%
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- With 106 points, Echavarria currently ranks 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.367 (he finished 24th in that event).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.941 mark ranked 29th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 0.848 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 24th in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.155
|0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.351
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.258
|-1.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.401
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.052
|-0.561
Echavarria's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|67-67-65-68
|-21
|300
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|73-66-71-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|69-70-73-70
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.