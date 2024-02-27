Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 52nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -8.

Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.