6H AGO

Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida seeking better results February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his last outing, The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Hardy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 1.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging 0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 126th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.291. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance78298.0299.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.40%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.03%

    Hardy's Best Finishes

    • Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • With 58 points, Hardy currently ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.865 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Hardy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.2090.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.291-1.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.386-0.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1781.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.2890.010

    Hardy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1373-69-67-67-1231
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2872-70-71-70-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-74+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6871-70-77-74+83
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4872-69-71-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
