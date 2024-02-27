Nick Hardy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida seeking better results February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his last outing, The Genesis Invitational.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hardy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Hardy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 299.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 1.310 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging 0.010 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.209 this season, which ranks 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.0 yards) ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 126th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.291. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|298.0
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.03%
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- With 58 points, Hardy currently ranks 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.865 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Hardy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.817 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.209
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.291
|-1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.386
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.178
|1.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.289
|0.010
Hardy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.