Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
At The Genesis Invitational, Nick Dunlap struggled, failing to make the cut at The Riviera Country Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Dunlap has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dunlap is averaging -5.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.1
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|38.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|28.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|12.82%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.911
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
