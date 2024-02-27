Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Dunlap has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.

Nick Dunlap has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting.