Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Nicholas Lindheim hits the course in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Lindheim's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Lindheim's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Lindheim has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Lindheim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim is averaging 0.290 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lindheim has an average of 1.627 in his past five tournaments.
Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.9
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.56%
|62.75%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.85
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.00%
|9.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Best Finishes
- Lindheim played six tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Lindheim had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 27th with a score of -7 (13 shots back of the winner).
- Lindheim's 29 points last season ranked him 223rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.627
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lindheim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-68-70-65
|-7
|29
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-71-71-71
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|70-67-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-66-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
