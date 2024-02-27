Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Lindheim has an average finish of 33rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Lindheim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lindheim is averaging 0.290 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.