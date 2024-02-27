PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nicholas Lindheim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nicholas Lindheim hits the course in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Lindheim's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Lindheim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Lindheim has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Lindheim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nicholas Lindheim has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindheim is averaging 0.290 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lindheim has an average of 1.627 in his past five tournaments.
    

    Lindheim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-299.9296.1
    Greens in Regulation %-75.56%62.75%
    Putts Per Round-29.8530.2
    Par Breakers-23.61%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.00%9.15%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Best Finishes

    • Lindheim played six tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Last season Lindheim had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished 27th with a score of -7 (13 shots back of the winner).
    • Lindheim's 29 points last season ranked him 223rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lindheim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.627

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Lindheim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-68-70-65-729
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-71-71-71-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2870-67-65-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-66-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

