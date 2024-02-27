Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Lashley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five appearances, Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lashley is averaging 0.605 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.