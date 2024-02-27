Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Nate Lashley struggled, failing to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is looking for better results in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Lashley's average finish has been 36th, and his average score +1, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Lashley last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Lashley has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 0.605 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.428 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 last season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranked 124th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 45th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.318, while he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.73%.
- On the greens, Lashley registered a 0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 81st on TOUR, while he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He broke par 23.00% of the time (55th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.4
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|69.73%
|49.57%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|55
|23.00%
|23.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.67%
|14.96%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley played 32 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times.
- Last season Lashley put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -16 and finished third (five shots back of the winner).
- With 455 points last season, Lashley ranked 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.201. He finished 57th in that event.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he delivered a 6.094 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.506 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.308), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.105
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.318
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.063
|0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.074
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.351
|0.428
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|71-65-67-69
|-16
|93
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.