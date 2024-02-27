Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished sixth in that event.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.039 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.455 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.