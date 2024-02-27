Min Woo Lee Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Min Woo Lee hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) after a 71st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open, which was his most recent tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Lee has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -4 and finishing 26th.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee is averaging -0.560 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -2.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.5
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.49%
|50.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.95
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.64%
|14.17%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee played 13 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Lee's best performance came when he shot -5 and finished fifth at the U.S. Open.
- Lee's 399 points last season placed him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished sixth in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.039 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.455 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.745, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.188
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-70-66-76
|-8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|73-67-71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
